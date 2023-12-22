48,089 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,089 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

