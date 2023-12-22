39,400 Shares in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 168,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 3.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. Ebix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.37.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.23 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBIX shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ebix from a “c-” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

