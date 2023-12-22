26,206 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

ED opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.49. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

