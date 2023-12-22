20,532 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

