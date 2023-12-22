17,388 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,896 shares of company stock worth $370,798. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

