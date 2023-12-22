101 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $409.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.25. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

