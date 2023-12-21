Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $64,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

