Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YUMC. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

