WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) & Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Critical Survey

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) and Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Tri City Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tri City Bankshares pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WVS Financial and Tri City Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $13.43 million 1.74 $1.71 million N/A N/A Tri City Bankshares N/A N/A N/A $1.08 12.40

Profitability

WVS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Tri City Bankshares.

This table compares WVS Financial and Tri City Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 10.81% 17.16% 1.76% Tri City Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Tri City Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WVS Financial and Tri City Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Tri City Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

WVS Financial beats Tri City Bankshares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WVS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. In addition, the company is involved in the investment activities. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1908 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Tri City Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto and home loans, construction and land loans, personal and business loans, commercial real estate loans, business lines of credit, and small business loans. In addition, it offers credit and debits cards; and digital and telephone banking, refinancing, overdraft protection, reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, tax payments, and fraud prevention services. Tri City Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.