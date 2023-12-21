WPWealth LLP Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WPWealth LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

