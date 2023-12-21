WPWealth LLP Has $447,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WPWealth LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $403.08 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $410.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.00.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

