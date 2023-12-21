Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WOR opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Worthington Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Worthington Industries by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

