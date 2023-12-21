WNS (NYSE:WNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $63.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WNS has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 72.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

