WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

WNS stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WNS has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70,820 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,988,000 after purchasing an additional 279,116 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of WNS by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 274,908 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

