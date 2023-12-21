William Blair Initiates Coverage on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.11.

Enovix Trading Down 5.7 %

ENVX opened at $13.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. Analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 722.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enovix by 141.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

