Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after buying an additional 12,524,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after buying an additional 10,864,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after buying an additional 4,317,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,418,000 after buying an additional 1,634,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

