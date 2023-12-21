Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Western Union by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

