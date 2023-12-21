Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on WU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.
Western Union Stock Performance
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Western Union Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Western Union by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
