Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $99.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.08.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $88.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.44, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Welltower by 46.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

