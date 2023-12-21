Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Welltower Stock Down 1.9 %

Welltower stock opened at $88.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $93.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

