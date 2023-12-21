Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QGEN

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $51.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 86,591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.