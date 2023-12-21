Wedbush Begins Coverage on Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

IMNM opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Immunome has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $352.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Bruce Turner bought 42,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $249,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at $249,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 169,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $999,995.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,889,048.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Immunome during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Immunome by 1,049.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Immunome by 53.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

