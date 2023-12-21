Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,880 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.86.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.27 and its 200 day moving average is $247.52. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $785.64 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

