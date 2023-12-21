Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,410,478,000 after purchasing an additional 509,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,313,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,260,241,000 after purchasing an additional 764,872 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,379,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,410,038,000 after purchasing an additional 444,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $515.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

