Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $661.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $588.11 and a 200-day moving average of $561.27. The company has a market cap of $292.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

