Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,466 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.14 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $479.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.90 and a 200 day moving average of $444.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

