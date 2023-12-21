Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $175.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

