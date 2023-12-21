W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WPC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on WPC
W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.4 %
W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.58%.
Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About W. P. Carey
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than W. P. Carey
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.