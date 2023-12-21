W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.4 %

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

