Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $647,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $221.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

