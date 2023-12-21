Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $257.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

