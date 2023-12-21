Viridian Therapeutics’ (VRDN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.08.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 8.1 %

VRDN opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 215,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,618,000 after purchasing an additional 528,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 84,670 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.