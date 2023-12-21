Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 179.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.58. The company has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.