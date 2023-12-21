Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $648,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

WMT opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $158.58. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.