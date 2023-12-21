Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,455 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vertiv by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,776,000 after buying an additional 203,926 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $5,021,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VRT opened at $47.25 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 4.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

