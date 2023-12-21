Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $156.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.