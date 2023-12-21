Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $11.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.11. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 12.16%. Research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.40%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $6,505,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 149,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.