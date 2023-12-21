Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VOO stock opened at $430.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $438.22. The firm has a market cap of $344.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

