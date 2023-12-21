Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $430.11 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.84. The company has a market capitalization of $344.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

