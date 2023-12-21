Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1405 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

