VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.22.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
