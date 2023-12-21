VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

About VAALCO Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

