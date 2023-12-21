Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.64.
UTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Report on Utz Brands
Institutional Trading of Utz Brands
Utz Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Utz Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 109.52%.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Utz Brands
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.