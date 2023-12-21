USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on USAC

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.80 and a beta of 1.36.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. On average, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

In other news, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $87,086.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,942,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $193,038.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,942,980.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 878,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,898,448 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.