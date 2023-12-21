USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on USAC. Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of USAC opened at $24.87 on Monday. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 165.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 1,400.00%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,931,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,931,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,432,109 shares in the company, valued at $62,942,980.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 878,655 shares of company stock worth $21,898,448 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

