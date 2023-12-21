Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.60.

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED stock opened at $186.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,205,000 after buying an additional 23,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,850,000 after buying an additional 94,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,623,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

