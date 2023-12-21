Unity Software (NYSE:U) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

U has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unity Software from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of U stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.43.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 993,943 shares of company stock worth $28,486,997. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

