UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Field & Main Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,176 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.1% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $515.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $537.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $477.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

