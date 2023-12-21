United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Get United Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,158,000 after acquiring an additional 255,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,491,000 after acquiring an additional 221,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.