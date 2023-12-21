UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Raised to $115.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $123.21 on Tuesday. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $101.64.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,261,000 after purchasing an additional 145,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,998,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,843,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,927,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after purchasing an additional 89,509 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.