Truist Financial Cuts NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $40.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $869.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 163.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

