Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

TFC opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

