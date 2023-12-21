Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $139.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.75 and its 200 day moving average is $131.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

